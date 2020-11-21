Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Grows By 32.3%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the October 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $285.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.03.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $60,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABUS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

