Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Grows By 32.3%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the October 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $285.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.03.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on ABUS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
