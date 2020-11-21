Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rises By 33.3%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

AMIGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Admiral Group stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

