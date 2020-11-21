Short Interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Drops By 24.8%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ADMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dawson James downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.11. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

