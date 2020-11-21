Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Declines By 29.0%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 933,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 1,315,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,334.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACRFF opened at $35.38 on Friday. Accor has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

