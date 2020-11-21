Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Increases By 31.6%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the October 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $35,231.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338,756 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.45. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

