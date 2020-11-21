Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GSF opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.55. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a market cap of $52.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L)’s payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other news, insider Thomas Murley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £30,600 ($39,979.10).

