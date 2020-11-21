Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) alerts:

MSLH opened at GBX 777 ($10.15) on Tuesday. Marshalls plc has a 1-year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 876 ($11.44). The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 715.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (7.25) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Marshalls plc will post 2712.0000023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.