Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of LON PRSM opened at GBX 1,443 ($18.85) on Tuesday. Blue Prism Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 795 ($10.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,890 ($24.69). The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

