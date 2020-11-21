Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.70. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

