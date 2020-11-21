Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

