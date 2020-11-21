Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $110.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $114.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,086. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

