Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,728 shares of company stock worth $2,406,878 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

