Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 164.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

