Shelton Capital Management Takes $881,000 Position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 171,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSE:NYV opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

