Shelton Capital Management Takes $608,000 Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.06% of Ferro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ferro by 732.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferro by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FOE opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

