Shelton Capital Management Takes $1.45 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4,042.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,278,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,468,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $56.06 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,269 shares of company stock worth $6,107,813. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

