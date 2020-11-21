Shelton Capital Management Takes $1.01 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $154,871,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,235 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1,418.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1,447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,014 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NiSource stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

