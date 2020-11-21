Shelton Capital Management Sells 457 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $65,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,317,896.00. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,065 shares of company stock worth $8,149,328. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.