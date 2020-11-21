Shelton Capital Management Sells 30,606 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,606 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

