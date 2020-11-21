Shelton Capital Management Sells 282 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 10.2% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Duke Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 109,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

NYSE:DRE opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

