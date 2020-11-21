Shelton Capital Management Sells 12,072 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $573,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 412,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

