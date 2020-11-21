Shelton Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 139,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,321,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $241.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.72 and its 200 day moving average is $198.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.