Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 301,947 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

FBHS stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

