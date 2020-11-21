Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.45.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $424,272.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,716.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,810 shares of company stock valued at $28,696,488. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $268.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

