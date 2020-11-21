Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

