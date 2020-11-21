Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Air Lease by 34.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Lease by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Air Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Air Lease by 2,372.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

AL opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

