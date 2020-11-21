Shelton Capital Management Purchases 125,600 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1,190.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Navient by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 860,304 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Navient stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

