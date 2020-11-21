Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie lowered Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

