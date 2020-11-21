Shelton Capital Management Makes New $718,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $63.58 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

