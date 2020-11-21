Shelton Capital Management Makes New $718,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $63.58 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.
Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
