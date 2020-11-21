Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $107.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

