Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 81.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,265,000 after buying an additional 318,639 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Clorox by 98.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

In other Clorox news, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,855.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,381 shares of company stock worth $9,893,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

