Shelton Capital Management Invests $923,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,019,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,430,164.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 27,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total value of $3,156,057.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,849,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,215.

Shares of NYSE:TXG opened at $139.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.86. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

