Shelton Capital Management Invests $804,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

NYSE:WBS opened at $38.05 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.