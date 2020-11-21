Shelton Capital Management Invests $582,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.