Shelton Capital Management Invests $1.09 Million in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after buying an additional 2,728,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 386.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,848,000 after acquiring an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,441,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 526.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $15,749,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.02. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

