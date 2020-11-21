Shelton Capital Management Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,677 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the airline’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 688,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,205 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the airline’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

LUV opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

