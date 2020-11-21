Shelton Capital Management Has $643,000 Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 146.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

