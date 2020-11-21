Shelton Capital Management Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.62.

MOH stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

