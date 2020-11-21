Shelton Capital Management Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,652,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in S&P Global by 15.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,114,000 after buying an additional 114,120 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $338.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.