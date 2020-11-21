Shelton Capital Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,293. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

