Shelton Capital Management Has $1.03 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $856,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPP opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 187.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

