Shelton Capital Management Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 111.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after acquiring an additional 694,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,352 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 176,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $137.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

