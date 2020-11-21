Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $179.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

