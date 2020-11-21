Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 107.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after buying an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.12.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

