Shelton Capital Management Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,956 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $126.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $127.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

