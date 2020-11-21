Shelton Capital Management Buys New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,669,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.15 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

