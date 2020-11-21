Shelton Capital Management Buys New Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.07% of PGT Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.