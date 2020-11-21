Shelton Capital Management Buys 1,700 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.95.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $332.01 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $339.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

