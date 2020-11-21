Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 9,131 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.