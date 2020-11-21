Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 29,962 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,962 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $766,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

KBH opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

